China strongly condemns terrorist attack on PC Hotel in Gwadar

ISLAMABAD: China has strongly condemned the terrorist attack on the PC Hotel in Gwadar on Saturday in a tweet from the Embassy of China.
Lijian Zhao, Deputy Chief of Mission (DCM), Chinese Embassy in Islamabad said in a tweet: “Chinese Embassy strongly condemns terrorist attack on PC Hotel in Gwadar. The heroic action of Pakistani Army & law enforcement agencies is highly appreciated. We express condolences to the families of the security guard who sacrificed his life &two security men who were injured”.
