Pakistan, China in close contact over marriage scandal allegedly involving Chinese nationals: FO

ISLAMABAD: Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pakistan has responded to questions regarding media reports of law enforcement action on incidents involving Chinese and Pakistani nationals.



Foreign Office spokesperson, in a statement, stated that the relevant authorities from both governments were in close contact on this issue.

Government of China had offered all possible cooperation on the issue, which was highly appreciated. Both sides are closely coordinating their efforts. In this context, a Chinese team visited Pakistan recently and held meetings with our law enforcement officials, the spokesperson said.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Pakistan Missions in China are closely monitoring the situation and extending all possible assistance to Pakistani citizens who may have any complaints on the subject.

“We have noted the statement by the Chinese Embassy referring to investigation by the Chinese Ministry of Public Security on the issue. According to this investigation, there is no forced prostitution or sale of human organs of Pakistani women who stay in China after marriage with Chinese nationals.”

In light of the aforementioned statement, it is essential to avoid sensationalization and report on sensitive matters only on the basis of established facts.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, all other relevant departments of the government and the concerned Chinese authorities will continue to coordinate on the matter to address the grievances of the affected individuals, bring the culprits to justice, and ensure that such incidents do not recur in the future.

The Spokesperson underlined that Pakistan and China are 'All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partner'. Friendship between the two countries enjoys strong public and institutional support in both countries.

Both sides remain committed to strengthening this abiding friendship and strategic partnership in all dimensions.