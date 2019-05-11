Ariana Grande announced as new face of Givenchy

French fashion house Givenchy on Friday named pop princess Ariana Grande as the face of its fall/winter campaign, calling her "a strong, independent woman of refreshing character and style."



"A modern muse and the voice of a generation, Ariana has emerged as one of the most influential forces in pop culture today," Givenchy, which is owned by the luxury goods conglomerate LVMH, said in a statement.

"She naturally embodies the spirit of the Givenchy woman with impertinence, generosity and a lightning wit -- all cloaked in a touch of mystery."

The announcement came one day after the fashion brand teased the reveal, posting to social media a video clip with the silhouette of a woman quickly identified as Grande thanks to her signature high, extra-long ponytail.

"I am so proud to be the new face of Givenchy. It is a house I have forever admired, and to now be part of that family is such an honor," Grande said of her first campaign for a major luxury house.

"I love this clothing and the confidence and joy it brings to the people wearing it. Not only is the clothing timeless and beautiful, but I´m proud to work with a brand that makes people feel celebrated for who they are, and unapologetic about whatever they want to be."

The 26-year-old Grammy winner´s Givenchy campaign is set for release in July.

In a new teaser published Friday, Givenchy portrays Grande as a modern-day Holly Golightly from the classic film "Breakfast at Tiffany´s," dressing her in the character´s iconic little black dress -- a Givenchy number -- worn by actress Audrey Hepburn.

Considered the "original brand ambassador," Hepburn shared a muse-designer relationship with the house´s founder Hubert de Givenchy for decades.

Grande is the second pop idol to announce a collaboration with LVMH Friday, after Rihanna said she was teaming up with the French giant to launch her own luxury fashion brand in the spring -- making history by becoming the first black woman to head up a house for the firm.