Bilawal Bhutto says PTI govt once again bowed before int’l pressure

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that once again federal government has bowed before international pressure and isn’t completing Iran-Pakistan Gas pipeline project.



Bilawal Bhutto took to Twitter saying “Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) initiated this project at height of international sanctions because we put Pakistan first.”

He went on to say “People pay price of leaders’ weakness in expensive gas bills.”

Bilawal's remarks came a day after PM Imran Khan said, power and gas are expensive while inflation is rising. "But what I want you to understand is this: why do prices rise? It is because power and gas sectors are heavily under debt. When our government came to power, debts of both sectors had risen to Rs1,300 billion. There are only two ways to tackle debt; either you take more loans and our power sector is already so indebted that we cannot borrow any further and so we have to raise prices."