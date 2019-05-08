WATCH: Nasir Khan Jan breaks silence after TV hosts bully him during show

Whether you like Nasir Khan Jan or not is a debate for another day, but one thing is for sure: the guy is an internet sensation with a huge fan base online.



During a talk show recently, Nasir was humiliated, bullied and insulted by programme hosts, after which he received immense support from netizens who criticised the anchors for ridiculing their guest insolently.

A video clip from the show has been doing rounds on social media ever since with a petition filed against the hosts in light of the entire incident.

Amidst the entire scenario, Nasir Khan Jan, has come forth opening up about the fiasco and has released a video to express gratitude to his fans for lending support to him while expressing his two cents on the matter.

"I am thankful to you all for the comments and posts that supported me and my right to speak," Nasir said, adding, "To all the channels who invite guests on their show, please respect them. If you treat them with dignity, more guests will be willing to be a part of your show."

"As guests we always hope that the show hosts and the channel will represent and promote us in a positive light and not in a degrading manner."

Nasir also said that he wasn't aware of the questions he would be asked and what would happen on the show.

He added that he is thankful for the love he got from his fans and looks forward to a positive reaction from them in the future too.



"It is my job to entertain you all and I will keep doing that to spread the positivity," he said.