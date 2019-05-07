Zoya Nasir, the budding starlet making waves on Pakistani television

After building a name for herself a s makeup artist, Zoya Nasir has been making waves in the showbiz industry as well where she broke in only recently but has managed to garnered ample praises for herself.

The fashion icon made her television debut not too long ago with the drama serial Hania alongside the notable Junaid Khan and in spite of being a newbie, Nasir managed to deliver a brilliant performance of a frightened wife getting abused at the hands of her husband who is tangled in shady stuff.





Prior to her jumping onboard the play, Nasir had been working as a makeup artist at one of the most acclaimed salons in Pakistan –Sabs, and also owns salons in the USA as well as Lahore.







