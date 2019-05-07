Another cell busted involved in trafficking Pakistani girls to China

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan's human trafficking agency has busted a cell involved in trafficking of girls to China and arrested seven persons including their gang leader, who is a Chinese national.

According to details, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) detained three Chinese nationals in a raid in Rawalpindi, a day after a similar gang was unearthed in Lahore involved in marrying Pakistani girls and taking them to China.

The Chinese national running the cell was identified as Song Chuaoyang.

FIA official Kamran Ali said the Chinese nationals were involved in fake marriages with Pakistani girls and later using them for prostitution and organ removal after contracting marriages.

The crackdown was launched by the FIA after reports that poor Christian girls in the Punjab were being trapped by the Chinese men with the help of Pakistani agents.

The FIA official told The News that the modus operandi of the accused showed Pakistani agents used to woo Pakistani girls for a bright future through their marriages with Chinese men. For the purpose, all bogus documentation was carried out like Nikhanama, bogus marriage registration certificates and fake particulars of Chinese nationals. These girls were then trafficked to China where they were forced for prostitution, organ trade, slavery, commercial sex and bonded labour.