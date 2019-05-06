Shabbar Zaidi appointed new chief of FBR

ISLAMABAD: Former caretaker provincial minister of Sindh, Shabbar Zaidi has been appointed as the new chief of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Monday.

Prime Minister Imran Khan addressing the media at a ceremony at the federal capital revealed that the government has appointed the chartered accountant as the new chairman of FBR.

The news has come in light of the premier making changes in his team of finance with State bank of Pakistan’s governor Tariq Bajwa was asked to step down along with FBR chairman Jahnzeb Khan.

The governor of State Bank was replaced with IMF’s senior resident representative to Egypt, Reza Baqir.