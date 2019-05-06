Polling for KP assembly elections in tribal districts on July 2

PESHAWAR: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday issued schedule for elections on sixteen seats of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly in tribal districts.

According to the schedule, polling will be held on July 2 and the candidates can file their nomination papers with returning officers from May 9 to 11.

The last date for scrutiny of nomination papers is May 18 and filing appeals against returning officers' decisions regarding acceptance or rejection is May 22.

The candidates can withdraw their nomination papers by May 29. Election symbols to the contesting candidates will be allotted on May 30.

The ECP said that same programme will also apply to the four seats reserved for women and one seat reserved for non-Muslims in the provincial assembly of KP as a result of merger erstwhile FATAs.

The 16 constituencies of tribal districts where elections were scheduled to be held included PK 100, Bajur-I, PK101 Bajaur-II, PK 102 Bajaur-III, PK 103 Mohmand-1, PK104 Mohmand-II, PK 105 Khyber-I, PK 106 Khyber-II, PK 107 Khyber-III, PK 108 Kurram-I, PK 109 Khurram-II, PK 110 Orakzai, PK111 North Waziristan-I, PK 112 North Waziristan-II, PK113 South Waziristan-I, PK114 South Waziristan-ii and PK-115 Ex-Frontier Regions.