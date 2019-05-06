Justin Trudeau extends Ramadan greetings to Muslims around the world

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, in a video message, has extended warm greetings for the month of Ramadan to all Muslims across the globe.



Beginning his message with a heartwarming 'Assalam-u-Alaikum,' PM Trudeau goes on to say:

"Today, Muslims in Canada and around the world mark the start of Ramadan. Friends and will gather to pray together and fast during the daytime - and break their fast in the evening at iftars around the globe."

He adds, "Ramadan honours the values at the heart of Islam - like compassion and service to others. It reminds us to give generously, and put the needs of others before our own - this month, and throughout the year."

Sending out an embedded message of peace, the Canadian premier says, "For many Muslims, these last few months have been difficult ones. Communities have suffered hateful, Islamophobic acts of violence - acts that have no place anywhere in our world.... We will always call out Islamophobia for what it is - and together, we will keep working to make sure that everyone can practice their faith in freedom."

"On behalf of our family, Sophie and I wish everyone celebrating a blessed and peaceful Ramadan," the PM concluded the message.