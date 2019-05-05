PM Imran intervenes to defuse Tareen-Qureshi tensions

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minster Imran Khan met with Jahangir Tareen and Shah Mehmood Qureshi to defuse the tension between the two senior party leaders.



The prime minister met with both of them separately and asked them to bury the hatchet.

According to the sources, matters related to federal, Punjab and KP governments also came under discussion. PM Imran sough their opinion on provincial cabinets.



The recent clash between them emerged when Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, who is also PTI’s Vice Chairman, spoke against the former secretary general and urged him to stay away from government matters.

The statement came after Tareen attended a cabinet meeting and briefed the ministers over agriculture policy.

This triggered a war of words among the PTI ministers and leaders and many including Fawad Chaudhry, Taimur Jhagra, Faisal Vawda supported Tareen.

Later on, Tareen hit back hard on Qureshi, saying he only considers Imran Khan his leader and what others may say for their own strange reasons does not concern him.