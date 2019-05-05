There's never been and there may never be anyone like Imran Khan: Wasim says in Afridi's 'Game Changer'

We are not proactive, Imran Khan was. But he was Imran Khan. There's never been-and there may never be-anyone like him, says Pakistan's former cricket captain Wasim Akram in the foreword of Shahid Afridi's book "Game Changer".

Akram praised his former skipper while highlighting the absence of ability that can enable a captain to utilize skills sets of his players.

"In Pakistan cricket, we don’t do the whole personal psyche thing. We don’t think about what the other person is thinking. We are not proactive. Imran Khan was. But he was Imran Khan. There’s never been – and there may never be – anyone like him."

The 1992 World Cup hero recounted the circumstances in which Shahid Afridi became part of the Pakistan Cricket team.

Talking about his relationship with Afridi, Wasim Akram wrote, "I captained him for 10 years or so, on and off. We became very fond of each other, of course.".

Akram, however, admitted he was not sure whether "we made him perform what we had hired him for: a quick-fire leggie in the team".

He said he was aware of Afridi's regrets about how his skill sets were not utilized properly.