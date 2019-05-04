Sarfaraz hopeful to bag home the ICC World Cup

Pakistan team captain Sarfaraz Ahmed expressed high hope on Saturday to deliver a remarkable performance in the approaching ICC World Cup.

The wicket-keeper-batsman during an interview on Geo News’ programme Naya Pakistan expressed his hopes from the upcoming tournament saying team’s strong bowling lineup will play a significant role for Pakistan’s success.

“All the six fast bowlers that we have are outstanding. You talked about Hasnain, he delivered a brilliant performance, apart from him there is Hasan, Junaid, Amir and Faheem Ashraf. So the fast bowling capacity is very good,” he stated.

Regarding the team’s batting potential, the captain stated: “We will try our best to put up a good target on the scoreboard that is obviously when we will be able to defend our bowling."

Speaking about his favorite teams who he thinks can take home the Cup, apart from Pakistan, Sarfaraz named India, Australia, England or New Zealand.



Moreover, Sarfaraz revealed Prime Minister Imran Khan’s words of advice ahead of the World Cup as well: “I would first like to thank him for spending his valuable time with us. He gave us a lot of motivation and said that the entire country’s prayers are with us and urged us to play with complete dedication, keeping our intentions pure and leave everything to Allah.”