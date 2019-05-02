Shehbaz Sharif may not return from London: Firdous Ashiq Awan

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Broadcasting and Information, Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Thursday that there is news of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif not returning from London.

Talking to Geo News, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader stated that Leader of Opposition had flown to London to bury his corruption.

“One brother has already escaped and the other is getting ready to flee. These people are trying to get hold of the NRO,” she stated.

Responding to the news of Shehbaz Sharif getting replaced by Rana Tanveer as the chief of Public Accounts Committee (PAC), she stated: “The new nominations have proved that Shehbaz Sharif’s health issues are nothing but a drama.”

Furthermore, she stated that credible information regarding his health problems have still not come to the forefront while he is ‘spotted in shopping malls and playing video games’ in pictures circulating on social media.