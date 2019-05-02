Pakistan ranked second for bearing economic losses due to climate change: Amin Aslam

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan was ranked second by German Watch among countries bearing losses due to serious global climate change impacts, revealed Adviser to Prime Minister on Climate Change, Malik Amin Aslam on Thursday.

Under the Watch’s vulnerability index of the countries owing to environmental degradation and its consequent catastrophes was number four for facing extreme disaster events, the Adviser added.

Speaking at the public hearing of Climate Change Caucus held here with Senator Sherry Rehman in chair, he said, “The climate change issue has also become politically important where the two recent examples are worth mentioning here.”

“The melting of Shisper Glacier is a live incident where a kilometer-long glacier with three kilometer thickness is surging from a mountain top.

It is a horrible spectacle for me where it has rushed forward three kilometers in six months with population sitting in the middle of its course,” the advisor said.

He went on to say: “National Disaster Management Authority and district government has taken requisite measures this not what Pakistan dreamt of. We are bearing the brunt of the problems made by others it’s not because of our indigenous efforts.”

Chairperson Climate Caucus Senator Sherry Rehman in the outset said, “I am very appreciative of the parliament for taking climate change as an emergency where the country is facing its repercussions in every single season.”