Heatwave relief camps set up in Karachi as NDMA, JPMC, MET issue warnings

By Natasha Ali

KARACHI: In the wake of the heatwave warning issued by the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the city administration has set up 115 heat prevention camps across Karachi as a first response initiative to provide relief to citizens.

The Pakistan Met department issued a heat wave warning last week, predicting that temperatures in the city may soar to as high as 42 degrees in the coming days, and advised all stakeholders to take preventive measures. These stakeholders, which include Pakistan Rangers, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) and Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) – a designated first response centre - are also playing their role in assisting the city administration in its summer preparedness.

This year, several awareness drives and seminars were also organized in the city for preparedness. A Climate Change, Summer & Monsoon Safety Awareness Seminar was recently organized in Karachi by K-Electric in collaboration with NDMA, PMD, JPMC, City Administration and PDMA.

Awareness has been noticeably better this summer as a result of increased awareness and a heightened sense of responsibility. The Sindh Health Department has also prepared a “Heat Wave Emergency Contingency Plan - 2019”.

Dr. Seemin Jamali, Executive Director of the JPMC said people should remain indoors as much as possible and to remain hydrated if they venture outdoors. She also advised the use of caps, sunglasses and wet towels to limit the effect of extreme temperatures. Dr. Jamali also advised people to take oral rehydration salts (ORS) and extra care for children and the elderly. She also thanked MET, PDMA and NDMA for raising awareness and appreciated Rangers and NGOs for establishing relief camps that are also supported by K-Electric, which is providing water, ORS, ice boxes and towels to 115 camps across the city and pursuing the awareness and prevention campaign.

The city administration has also set up 185 cold water points in the city. 24 ambulances will be on standby at different locations and 18 mobile teams will to provide immediate treatment and relief to people.