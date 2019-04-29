Shoaib Malik to return home due to ‘domestic issue’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: The Pakistan cricket team management has given leave to Shoaib Malik so that he can return home to deal with a domestic issue, a PCB statement said Monday.
He is expected to rejoin the team in 10 days’ time, it added.
The board will not be making any further comments and fully expects all concerned to respect Shoaib’s privacy, the PCB said.
