Mon Apr 29, 2019
Sports

April 29, 2019

Shoaib Malik to return home due to 'domestic issue'

Mon, Apr 29, 2019

LAHORE: The Pakistan cricket team management has given leave to Shoaib Malik so that he can return home to deal with a domestic issue, a PCB statement said Monday.

He is expected to rejoin the team in 10 days’ time, it added.

The board will not be making any further comments and fully expects all concerned to respect Shoaib’s privacy, the PCB said.

