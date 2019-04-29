PM Imran Khan visits headquarters of Chinese auto giant FOTON

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BEIJING: Prime Minister Imran Khan visited headquarters of FOTON automotives here on Sunday.
Chairman FOTON Gong Yueqiong, briefed the prime minister that FOTON was investing in Pakistan through establishment of assembly plant as a joint venture.
Founded on August 28,1996, Beiqi Foton Motor Co., Ltd. (FOTON) is a trans-regional, trans-industry and trans-ownership state holding listed company.
Headquartered in Changping District of Beijing, the company has existing assets of nearly 30 billion Yuan and nearly 40,000 employees.
