Looters of public money to be held accountable: KP Info Minister

PESHAWAR:Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Information, Shaukat Ali Yousafzai Saturday said indiscriminate action would be taken against those who gobbled up public money for their personal interests.

He was the chief guest in the inaugurating ceremony of two-day seminar organized by Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) at Swat Press Club (SPC).

He said those who looted public money would be made accountable before public for their misdeeds.

He said wrong and ill-planned policies of previous rulers had pushed the country into an economic quagmire, while common man was paying the price of corruption done during the previous governments.

Shaukat said Rs7 billion were being paid daily under the head of foreign loans, acquired by the corrupt for their own benefits.

They start hue and cry when they are questioned about corruption and plunder, he said.

He said it is vital to recover the looted money so that the country's economic woes are resolved, adding attempts of the corrupt to misguide public would fail ultimately.

He said the PTI government had shown performance under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan who was fully capable to steer the country out of crises.

KP info minister said the prime minister had announced a handsome package for the merged areas and recommendations would be proposed to announce a special package for Malakand Division.

He said steps had been taken to promote tourism sector and provide locals with chances to improve their socio- economic conditions.

He also assured the government's cooperation to the journalist community in performing their professional obligations.

The inauguration ceremony among others was attended by Chairman District Development Advisory Committee, Fazal Hakeem Khan, President PFUJ, Pervaiz Shaukat, Chairman SPC, Shahzad Alam, large number of journalists besides senior media men including, Shamim Shahid, Mian Gul Naeem, Juma Rehman, Gahfoor Khan and Shah Asad Ali.