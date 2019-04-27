Javed Miandad, Jahangir Khan against PM's decision to end departmental cricket

KARACHI: Former Pakistan cricket star Javed Miandad on Saturday criticized Prime Minister Imran Khan’s decision to put an end to departmental cricket, reported Geo News.

During a press conference, the former skipper along with Jahangir Khan and Islahuddin Siddique, opposed the premier’s decision to obliterate departmental cricket as he believed it was a source of earning for players adding that till it had been going on, the country was on a pace of great development.

“I can say with surety that if it wasn’t for PIA, Jahangir Khan wouldn’t be Jahangir Khan,” he stated adding that “People want jobs, no one wants to play cricket or hockey. Their helplessness is being taken advantage of.”

Moreover, he went on to point out that the premier himself had also been a part of it in England as it was because of the money.

“Imran Khan ask your PTI supporters who you have taken votes from if what we are saying is correct or is what you are saying correct,” he said.

Earlier, it was reported that the Pakistan Cricket Board chief Ehsan Mani was asked by PM Khan as the Patron in Chief to put an end to department’s part in the cricket edifice and limit domestic first-class tournaments to six provincial teams.