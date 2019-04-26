Two Pakistani girls smuggled to UAE repatriated

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani girls Arshia Rana and Zainab Fatima have been safely repatriated to Pakistan from UAE on the instructions of Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis, Zulfikar Bukhari.



As per details, both the girls were smuggled to UAE by their parents.

On complaint, UAE Police conducted a raid, apprehended the girls and referred them to the EWAA (Shelter for Victims of Human Trafficking).

EWAA contacted the Child Protection & Welfare Bureau for the repatriation and rehabilitation of the two girls.

Zulfikar Bukhari took notice of the case and instructed Managing Director Overseas Pakistani Foundation (OPF), Dr. Amer Sheikh, to take immediate measures for the repatriation of the Pakistani girls.

OPF along with the Child Protection & Welfare Bureau arranged the safe return of the girls to Pakistan.

Zulfikar Bukhari expressed his satisfaction on the repatriation of Arshia and Zainab.

Additionally, he said that it is sad to learn about incidences taking place in Pakistan where parents are involved in trafficking of their own kids. “We need to show responsible behavior as a society,” he said.

“These are our children and we have to be their protectors,” he added.

In addition to that, he said that we are here to resolve issues faced by Pakistanis all over the world and we will not leave any such case unheard.