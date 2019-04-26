Pakistan weather forecast: 26 April Friday

ISLAMABAD: A westerly wave is affecting northern areas of the country.Continental air will prevail over most parts of the country from Saturday.





Weather Forecast for Friday:

Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Malakand division, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

Weather Forecast for Saturday:

Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very hot in south Punjab and Sindh. However, rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds is expected at few places in Malakand division and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Past 24 Hours Weather:

Rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds occurred at isolated places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Lahore divisions, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. Drizzle occurred in Multan, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur, D.G.Khan divisions. Weather remained hot and dry elsewhere in the country.

Rainfall (mm) during Last 24 hrs:

Punjab: Islamabad (Saipur, ZP 17, Bokra 10, Golra 08, AP 05), Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 13, Chaklala 09), Chakwal 08, Murree 07, Layyah, Bhakkar 03, Lahore, Mangla, Jhang, Sialkot 01, Kashmir: Garidupatta 15, Kotli 08, Rawalakot 07, Muzaffarabad 05, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kakul, Parachinar 14, Mirkhani 08, Balakot, Bannu 07, Kalam 04, Drosh, Upper Dir 03, Gilgit Baltistan: Bagrote 05, Chillas 01.

Yesterday's Highest Maximum Temperatures:

Shaheed Benazirabad 43°C, Chhor, Mithi, Sukrand 42°C, Larkana, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Jacobabad, Dadu, Tandojam, Padidan 41°C.