close
Fri Apr 26, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

MISC

Web Desk
April 26, 2019
Pakistan weather forecast: 23 April Tuesday

Pakistan weather forecast: 23 April Tuesday
Read More

Pakistan weather forecast: 24 April Wednesday

ISLAMABAD: A westerly wave is affecting upper & central parts of the country and may persist...

Read More

Pakistan weather forecast: 26 April Friday

MISC

Web Desk
Fri, Apr 26, 2019

ISLAMABAD: A westerly wave is affecting northern areas of the country.Continental air will prevail over most parts of the country from Saturday.

Related Stories


Weather Forecast for Friday:

Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Malakand division, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

Weather Forecast for Saturday:

Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very hot in south Punjab and Sindh. However, rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds is expected at few places in Malakand division and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Past 24 Hours Weather:

Rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds occurred at isolated places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Lahore divisions, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. Drizzle occurred in Multan, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur, D.G.Khan divisions. Weather remained hot and dry elsewhere in the country.

Rainfall (mm) during Last 24 hrs:

Punjab: Islamabad (Saipur, ZP 17, Bokra 10, Golra 08, AP 05), Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 13, Chaklala 09), Chakwal 08, Murree 07, Layyah, Bhakkar 03, Lahore, Mangla, Jhang, Sialkot 01, Kashmir: Garidupatta 15, Kotli 08, Rawalakot 07, Muzaffarabad 05, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kakul, Parachinar 14, Mirkhani 08, Balakot, Bannu 07, Kalam 04, Drosh, Upper Dir 03, Gilgit Baltistan: Bagrote 05, Chillas 01.

Yesterday's Highest Maximum Temperatures:

Shaheed Benazirabad 43°C, Chhor, Mithi, Sukrand 42°C, Larkana, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Jacobabad, Dadu, Tandojam, Padidan 41°C.

Latest News

More From MISC