Pakistan weather forecast: 24 April Wednesday

ISLAMABAD: A westerly wave is affecting upper & central parts of the country and may persist during next 24 to 48 hours.

Weather Forecast for Wednesday:



Widespread dust-thunderstorm/rain (few moderate to isolated heavy falls) associated with gusty winds is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Mardan divisions), at scattered places in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir, while at isolated places in Bannu, D.I.Khan, D.G.Khan, Multan, Bahawalpur, Sahiwal, Zhob and Sukkur divisions. Hailstorm is also expected at isolated places in upper Punjab, Islamabad, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir during the period.

Weather Forecast for Thursday:

Rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Mardan divisions), Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Lahore, Faisalabad, D.G.Khan divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir. Dry weather is expected else where in the country.

Past 24 Hours Weather:

Widespread dust-thunderstorm/rain with gusty winds occurred in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, at scattered places in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Kalat divisions, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

Rainfall (mm) during Last 24 hrs:

Punjab: Gujranwala 20, Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 12, Chaklala 08), Islamabad (AP 11, Saidpur, Golra 10, ZP 08, Bokra 05), Murree 11, M.B.Din, Joharabad 09, Sialkot (Cantt 08, AP 03), Chakwal 07, Gujrat 05, Mangla, Jhelum 03, Sargodha 02, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa:Kalam 16, Pattan 15, Malamjabba 13, Dir (Upper 11, Lower 04), Bannu 10, Chitral 09, Peshawar (City 09, AP 01), Mirkhani, Balakot, Cherat 08, Drosh 03, Saidu Sharif 02, Kakul, Parachinar 01, Kashmir: Rawalakot 06, Garidupatta, Kotli 02, Gilgit-Baltistan: Astore 05, Bunji 03, Gupis, Gilgit 02, Skardu 01, Balochistan: Kalat 01.

Yesterday's Highest Maximum Temperatures:

Jaccobabad, Dadu, Khanpur 46°C, Sh.Benazirabad & Larkana 45°C.