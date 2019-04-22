Pakistan weather forecast: 22 April Monday.

ISLAMABAD: Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. A westerly wave is likely to enter western parts of the country on Tuesday, likely to affect upper and central parts of the country on Wednesday/Thursday and may persist on Northern areas till Friday.

Weather Forecast for Monday:



Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while hot in plain areas of Punjab and Sindh.

Weather Forecast for Tuesday:

Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while hot in plain areas of Punjab and Sindh. However, rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds is expected scattered places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, while at isolated places in Quetta, Zhob divisions, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan during evening/night.

Past 24 Hours Weather:

Weather remained dry in most parts of the country, while hot in plain areas of Punjab and Sindh. However, rain occurred at isolated places in Malakand division.

Rainfall (mm) during Last 24 hrs:

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kalam 04, Drosh 02, Dir 01.

Yesterday's Highest Maximum Temperatures:

Sukkur, Larkana, Dadu 43°C, Jaccobabad, Rohri, Shaheed Benazirabad, Padidan, Mithi, Moenjodaro 42°C.