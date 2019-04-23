Pakistan weather forecast: 23 April Tuesday

ISLAMABAD: Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. A westerly wave is likely to enter western parts of the country on Tuesday and likely to affect upper & central parts of the country till Thursday and may persist over Northern areas till Friday.

Weather Forecast for Tuesday:

Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while hot in plain areas of Punjab and Sindh. However, dust-thunderstorm/rain(few moderate to isolated heavy falls) associated with strong gusty winds is expected at scattered places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and isolated places in Quetta, Zhob, Sargodha, Rawalpindi divisions, Kashmir, Islamabad and Gilgit Baltistan.

Weather Forecast for Wednesday:

Widespread dust-thunderstorm/rain (few moderate to isolated heavy falls) associated with strong gusty winds is expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while at scattered places in Northeast Balochistan (Quetta, Kalat, Zhob, Nasirabad & Sibbi divisions), Punjab, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir, at isolated places in Sukkur division.

Past 24 Hours Weather:

Weather remained dry in most parts of the country, while hot in plain areas of Punjab and Sindh. However, rain occurred at isolated places in Malakand division.

Rainfall (mm) during Last 24 hrs:

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Mirkhani & Kalam 01.

Yesterday's Highest Maximum Temperatures:

Jaccobabad 46°C, Dadu & Larkana 45°C.