National Music Mela concludes after seven musical nights

ISLAMABAD: The National Music Mela concluded late on Thursday after a great fanfare and enthusiasm at the Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA), capturing a fusion of performances by various musical groups and artistes from across the country.



Hundreds of music lovers enjoyed the seven musical nights focusing on different genres of music including Classical, Folk, Pop, Qawwali, Sufi, Ghazal and Contemporary musical nights.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan was the chief guest on the Grand Finale of the festival.



The last day of the Music Mela began amid great fanfare as the Sufi music night included the performance by music maestros Sara Peter, Humaira Channa, Ghulam Abbas, Saeen Zahur, Arif Lohar, Muhammad Ishaque,Niaz Khan, Asad Mubarak Ali, Mubashira Hafeez, Waqas Ali, Ustad Ahmed Gul, Khumaryaan Group, Javed Niazi, Babar Niazi,Manzoor Solangi and Masooma Anwar.

During the festival, singers, instrumentalists and musical groups entertained the audience of twin cities with their popular melodious tunes including both vocals and instrumentals, providing them with quality entertainment experience.

On the occasion, Director General PNCA Jamal Shah said that the artistes are the custodian of their art and give their lifetime to serve their fans, adding,"we must come together to create a society that give respect to the artistes, promote their art and create understanding on appreciation of beautiful diversity of Pakistan."