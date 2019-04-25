Ex-PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi appears before NAB in LNG scam

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Thursday appeared before the Combined Investigation Team (CIT) of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi in Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) contract award case.



The NAB had summoned Abbasi as former minister for petroleum and natural resources for recording his statement in award of the LNG contract to Qatar.

Later, talking to media, the PML-N leader refuted all allegations and said all contracts were signed in accordance with the Constitution and the international law.

He said the LNG was bought from Qatar due to energy crisis in the country, and the purchasing rate was lower as compared to other countries price.