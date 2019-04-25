After PM Imran's remark, Sheikh Rashid calls Firdous Ashiq Awan 'sahab'

LAHORE: Amidst the outrage over Prime Minister Imran Khan referring to PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari as ‘sahiba’, minister of railways, Sheikh Rasheed has called information minister Firdous Ashiq Awan as ‘sahab.’

During a press conference, he stated: "I do not think I am capable for the Ministry of Information. Firdous Ashiq Awan is a great minister and experienced. I sometimes give answers for Prime Minister Imran Khan but it is Firdous Ashiq Awan Sahab's job to run the ministry."

The gaffe was soon pointed out by reporters who questioned whether this was an intentional, timely statement or a mere error to which he replied: "I said no such thing, any way a fight has been started in the country over 'sahab and sahiba'. Firdous is a strong woman and won't really be affected by my statement,” further adding that the PPP chief has just been bad-tempered of late.

Regarding the premier referring to Bilawal as ‘sahiba’, Rashid stated: “PM called Bilawal 'sahiba' and that is the end of it, why is this topic being dragged on? An environment of judo karate has been created in the National Assembly. The debate over 'sahab' and 'sahiba' has gone off track."