Jahangir Tareen meets over 11 MNAs including one from MMA

KARACHI: Over 11 MNAs from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) and Grand Democratic Alliance have met with senior PTI leader Jahangir Khan Tareen in the last 24 hours, Geo News reported Thursday.



According to TV report, the lawmakers from different parts of the country conveyed their grievances related to their constituencies.

Overall political situation and governance issues also came under the discussion.

Tareen assured them that their problems would be shared with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Those who met with the key aide of the prime minister include NA Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri, Abdul Shakoor Shad, Muhammad Ibrahim Khan, Abdul Ghaffar Wattoo, Raja Riaz, Chaudhry Raza Nasrullah Ghumman, Javed Warraich and Faizullah Kamoka.

MMA MNA from Kurram Munir Khan, Grand Democratic Alliance's Ghos Bakhsh Khan Mahar and independent MNA Mohammad Aslam Bhootani also called upon the PTI leader.