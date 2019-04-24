CM Sindh orders audit of private hospitals staff members for ascertaining their expertise

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has assured the family members of Nishwa Baby and Miss Ismat that action would be taken against both the hospitals involved in inefficiency and criminal negligence in which two innocent lives were lost.

This he said on Wednesday while talking to media just after offering condolence with the father of Baby Nishwa at Gulistan-e-Jauhar and Miss Ismat Junejo at Ibrahim Hyderi. He was accompanied by Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho, CM Advisor Murtaza Wahab, IG Police Dr Kaleem Imam, Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shahelwani and other concerned.

The chief minister talking about Nisha case said that the report filed by Health Commission had flaws and he was satisfied with the action it has recommended. “I am not satisfied with the report and even the health minister has shown her reservation against the it,” he said and added strict action would be taken against the doctors involved in criminal negligence.

He said that the health commission has mentioned in its report that more than 50 percent of the staff of the hospital there were untrained. “This is a serious matter and it cannot be tolerated,” he said.

Murad Shah said that the persons nominated in the FIR registered by Qaiser Ali, the father of Nishwa would be arrested. “This is not a question of influential or privileged people but the law will take its own course,” he said and added he has directed IG police to ensure arrest of all the wanted people.

Earlier, the chief minister met with Qaiser Ali, the father of Nishwa and offered condolence with him. “I am really sorry that despite our serious efforts we could not save Nishwa and we all know she can’t return now but what we have to do is to ensure that no such incident should take place again,” he told Qaiser.

Mr Qaiser said that some people nominated in the FIRs have not been arrested. At this the chief minister directed IG Police Dr Kaleem Imam to arrest the remaining accused and keep the victim family abreast of the day-to-day progress of the case.

It may be noted that Nishwa was admitted in Darul Sehat, a private Hospital where she was administered wrong injection and was shifted to LNH when her condition deteriorated but she could not survive.

Miss Ismat Junejo case: The chief minister at Ibrahim Hyderi told the media that the Medical Superintendent of Sindh Government Hospital, Korangi has been suspended and action against the staff and the doctors reported involved in the murder of Miss Ismat would be brought to book.

It may be noted that Miss Ismat Junejo with the complaint of tooth ache went to Govt Hospital Korangi for medical treatment where she was allegedly given over dose which took her life. She was the only bread earner of her family.

The chief minister went to her home at Ibrahim Hyderi along with Minister Health Dr Azra Pechuho, Advisor Murtaza Wahab, IG Police Dr Kaleem Imam and offered condolence with the family members.

They told the chief minister that the doctors they have nominated in their complaint have not been arrested so far and one of them appears on News Channels and defending himself and levelling allegation against the deceased and her family members.

The chief minister directed IG Police to register FIR according to the statement of the aggrieved family members. He also deplored that the news channels were inviting controversial people in their talk shows.

Mr Shah said that he had ordered Commissioner Karachi to conduct staff audit of all the private to ascertain how much trained and untrained staff they had hired for technical work and how many medical cases these hospitals have dealt for which they had no expertise.

The chief minister assured the family of Miss Ismat that justice would be done with them.

To a question, Mr Shah told the media that he had directed IG police to give him detailed report into the arrest of journalist Mushtaq sarki.

He told the media that a doctor were human-being and they could commit mistakes by giving wrong treatment to any patient but there was a clear difference between mistakes and criminal negligence. “We are investigation both the case, Baby Nishwa and Miss Ismat, and the criminal negligence, if found would not be tolerated,” he concluded.