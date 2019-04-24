CPEC Entrepreneurs Forum to accelerate industrial cooperation

BEIJING: More than 100 Chinese companies and 50 Pakistan enterprises gathered at “China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Entrepreneurs Forum” held here on Wednesday to accelerate industrial cooperation between China and Pakistan under the CPEC, a flagship project of Belt and Road Initiative.



The forum was jointly organized by National Defence University, ‘Obortunity Consulting and ICarbon’, a Chinese company.

The forum was attended by senior officials from Pakistani Embassy in Beijing, National Development Reforms Commission (NDRC), Ministry of Commerce (China), CCPIT and other state owned and private enterprises.

The CPEC Entrepreneurs Forum is a part of 2.5 weeks International CPEC Workshop spanning across Islamabad, Beijing and Gwadar to mainstream business community in the second phase of CPEC.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was also signed between Obortunity Consulting and China Council for Promotion of International trade to establish an annual investment and trade exhibition under the Belt and Road Initiative to be held in Pakistan and China alternately.

Several other MoUs were also signed between Pakistani and Chinese enterprises in various sectors.