Three detained for leading teenagers to drugs and filming them indecently in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: Three suspects were taken into custody on Wednesday for persuading youngsters to try drugs and then filming indecent videos of them.

Reports revealed that the police were informed of the crime by a 15-year-old who identified a man named Bilal to be associated with the group selling and transporting ice with the assistance of numerous drug dealers.

He revealed further that youngsters were encouraged to get addicted to drugs after which they would film them indecently and blackmail them.

The teenager provided information to the police after which a raid was conducted and the three suspects were held.

According to SSP Operations Ismail-ur-Rahman: “Three suspects of a network involved in selling ice have been arrested. A youngster had come to us regarding complains of porn videos and acting on the information he shared, we have taken that entire network into custody. Further investigation is under way.”

It was revealed further that the suspect, Bilal used to rape girls who came to him and would also refer to himself as the SP or DSP which is why no one could take action against him.