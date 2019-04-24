Not quitting as Governor Punjab: Chaudhry Sarwar

LAHORE: Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar Wednesday said that he was in no mood to resign as he had broader goals to achieve and many miles to go to fulfill the promises made by Prime Minister Imran Khan with the people of Pakistan.



Addressing a press conference at the Governor''s House, he brushed aside rumors, making rounds in the media, of his resignation as Governor Punjab, adding it was a mere drawing room gossip.

The Governor dispelled the impression about any differences with Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar or Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Pervaiz Elahi, claiming he even remained in constant contact with Ch Pervaiz Elahi during the recent foreign visits.

However, he announced to disassociate himself as Chairman from the Sarwar Foundation, a non-governmental organization(NGO) run by Ch Sarwar and his wife Parveen Sarwar, in the wake of public criticism, adding the funds collected by the Sarwar Foundation from his recent foreign visits as Governor Punjab would be transferred to the Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authroity for installation of water filtration plants in the province.

"I will not take part in any fund-raising campaigns of the NGO as long as I am Governor of the province, my wife will look after affairs", he added.