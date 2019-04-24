In support of #MeToo ‘The Sketches’ band withdraws nominations from LSA

Jamshoro-based folk rock band 'The Sketches' also withdraws from all the nominated categories of Lux Style Awards 2019 in support of #MeToo movement survivors.

On Tuesday, the band announced their withdrawal from LSA’s latest show in which they have been nominated in four categories of Singer of the Year, Best Original Soundtrack, Best Song of the Year and Best Playback singer.

In a statement released, the band says: "Our reason is simply based on our values and principles, which, we will not bend for any award”.

In support to Pakistan’s #MeToo movement the band said:

"Women all around the world have been standing up to build a peaceful world free of toxic masculinity, sexism, and sexual harassment", they commended Pakistani women for rising and standing strong "even after being silenced, threatened, mistreated, and judged.”

Moreover, while applauding the women for not being silenced against the mistreatment they face, the band says: "Even after being silenced, threatened, mistreated, and judged, women in Pakistan are rising too. They are stepping down from LSA because they stand with survivors of sexual harassment. Without passing judgment on any individual's character, the band considers it our responsibility to applaud & encourage these brave women to speak and be heard."

The sufi band further highlighting the issue of sexual harassment stated: "The Sketches remains a vibrant voice for the subjugated and victimized”.



Mentioning their songs Meena, Bhora Marham, Raat which were inspired by the social issues principle, the band also said that “they have become the voice for the marginalized and stand in support of all the survivors who have been targeted for gender based violence.”

Their statement of withdrawal from LSA nominations follows that if the organizations are playing their part on the social issue to stand with the oppressed or oppressor.

Earlier various recognized personalities of the country’s showbiz who were nominated in LSA awards including Eman Suleman, Meesha Shafi, Saima Bargfrede and others announced to step down from this year’s to speak out against sexual harassment and to show support to women in #MeToo movement.