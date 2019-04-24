PM Imran annouces Sehat Insaf Card for South Waziristan

WANA: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday announced that the government will provide Sehat Insaf Card to people of erstwhile FATA.

Speaking at a ceremony during his visit to South Waziristan,he said each family can afford treatment up to worth seven hundred and twenty thousand rupees under Sehat Insaf Card .

The prime minister also pledged to start a number of projects in Wazristan in order to enable the people to get employment opportunities in their own area.

He said he realizes it was difficult for tribal people to migrate to other parts of the country.

The premier said his government is trying its level best to provide justice and basic amenities to all people of the society on the pattern of Islamic Welfare State of Medina.

He said one hundred billion rupees will be spent on the development of tribal districts annually.

Imran Khan assured that health and education facilities will be enhanced in tribal areas and special quota will also be fixed in jobs for tribal youth.

Talking about financial problems facing the country, he said due to previous government s foreign debts have increased multiple times.

He asked the locals not to worry as the situation would soon improve as the country had great potential and mineral resources.