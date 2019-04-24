Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmad sworn in as Supreme Court judge

ISLAMABAD: Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmad was sworn in as the judge of Supreme Court on Wednesday.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khan Khosa administered the oath at a ceremony that was attended by judges and lawyers of the Supreme Court.

Justice Muhammad Amin Ahmad served as Judge of Lahore High Court from November 2014 to March 2019.

With justice Ahmad taking oath, the strength of apex court judges is now 17.