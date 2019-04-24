close
Wed Apr 24, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
April 24, 2019

Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmad sworn in as Supreme Court judge

Pakistan

Web Desk
Wed, Apr 24, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmad was sworn in as  the judge of Supreme Court on Wednesday.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khan Khosa administered  the oath at a ceremony that was attended by judges and lawyers of the Supreme Court.

Justice Muhammad Amin Ahmad served as  Judge of Lahore High Court from November 2014 to March 2019.

With justice Ahmad taking oath, the  strength of apex court judges  is now 17.

