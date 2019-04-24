close
Wed Apr 24, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
April 24, 2019

PM Imran to visit South Waziristan today

PESHAWAR: Prime Minister Imran Khan is due to visit South Waziristan on Wednesday where would  address a public meeting at Wana, the headquarters of  the border region near Afghanistan.

Imran Khan is expected to announce a number of development projects for the area.

Tribal elders of South Waziristan have welcomed the visit of the prime Minister.

Arrangements have been finalized to give a  warm welcome to Imran Khan.

 The Prime Minister visited Bajour, Mohmand, Khyber and Orakzai districts during the last few months  where he announced several development projects for the welfare of tribal people.

