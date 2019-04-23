close
Tue Apr 23, 2019
Pakistan

APP
April 23, 2019

Medicines price hike: NAB chief orders investigation

Pakistan

APP
Tue, Apr 23, 2019

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal Tuesday took notice of unprecedented increase in the prices of medicines and directed to investigate the alleged corruption of Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination and Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP).

According to NAB spokesman, he said the abrupt increase of upto 300 percent in the prices of medicine had made the essential medicines from out of the reach of the common man.

