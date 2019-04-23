Shahid Afridi Foundation lauded in USA for philanthropic activities

Former Secretary of the Sports for Higher Education Commission and University Grant Commission, Amanullah Khan lauded efforts by the Shahid Afridi Foundation in extending a helping hand for the poor in terms of education and health while appealing to the Pakistani diaspora around the globe to lend a hand to the cause as well.

The former Sports Director of Islamic University, eulogized squash legend Jahangir Khan for joining hands with Shahid Afridi in his worthy cause, praising the icons for serving Pakistan with their talents on international platforms and now by social activities as well.

He further said that these legends are far better as compared to politicians who are sighted only in days of election, and after claiming victory, their efforts are largely influenced by self-interest.

Khan who has traveled with squash legend Jahangir Khan as his manager in Qatar amongst other countries, revealed that the sports icon is “not only a big sportsman but also a beautiful soul which is the reason I have never seen proud and arrogance in his personality.”

Jahangir Khan who is presently touring the United States of America accompanied by Shahid Afridi and his team for fundraising, said on the occasion that Amanullah Khan has extended great services for sports in Pakistan, and is an honest and upright person.

On this fundraising occasion, Director of the Pak-Japan Business Council (USA Chapter) Amir Shahzad said that according to the instructions of Pak Japan Business Council President Rana Abid Hussein, he will cooperate with Shahid Afridi Foundation as well.

Further, Director of PJBC Women Wing Zeb-Un-Nisa also appreciated the philanthropic activities of Shahid Afridi and Jahangir Khan and requested the Pakistani diaspora in USA to help the foundation in maximizing the fundraising.

PBC President Rana Abid Hussain assured Global CEO of Shahid Afridi Foundation Zeshan Afzal that he will continue to supply medical equipment and donations for the hospital of Shahid Afridi like in the past, last year in 2018 the PJBC donated$1million of medical machines to Shahid Afridi Foundation hospital in Kohat.