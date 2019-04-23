close
Tue Apr 23, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
April 23, 2019

Bilawal mocks PM Imran Khan over "Germany-Japan border' slip of tongue

Pakistan

Web Desk
Tue, Apr 23, 2019

KARACHI: Pakistan People's Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday mocked Prime Minister Imran Khan for his  remarks that Japan and Germany share a border between them.

"Our Prime Minister thinks that Germany & Japan share a border. How embarrassing, this is what happenes when you @UniofOxford let people in just because they can play cricket," said PPP chairman.



The prime minister made the remarks while speaking at Iran and Pakistan Business Meeting Forum in Tehran. He was in Iran on a two-day official visit .

