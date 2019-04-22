close
Mon Apr 22, 2019
Pakistan

April 22, 2019

Pakistani cricketer Asif Ali’s daughter fighting stage IV cancer

Mon, Apr 22, 2019

LAHORE: Pakistani cricketer Asif Ali has said that her daughter is fighting stage IV cancer and they were shifting her to United States for treatment.

Asif Ali took to Twitter and said, “My daughter is fighting the stage IV cancer and we are taking her to US for her treatment.”

The batsman lauded US Embassy Islamabad and US Consulate Lahore for issuing the visa to within an hour.

He also extended special thanks to Mike, Elizabeth, Tanveer and Talha Aisham for their help.

Asif urged the fans to keep his ‘princess’ in their prayers.

