Mon Apr 22, 2019
World

AFP
April 22, 2019

Sri Lanka government declares state of emergency

World

AFP
Mon, Apr 22, 2019

COLOMBO: Sri Lankan authorities have ordered a state of emergency to be introduced from midnight Monday following the deadly Easter attacks, the president´s office said.

The special measures are being brought in "to allow the police and the three forces to ensure public security," the statement said, referring to the army, navy and air force.

