Sun Apr 21, 2019
Pakistan

PPI
April 21, 2019

Four Pakistanis among injured in Sri Lanka blasts

ISLAMABAD: Four Pakistanis were also amongst the injured of blasts in Sri Lanka on Sunday, said foreign office spokesman.

He said these included three women and a man and they were discharged from hospital after first aid.

The spokesperson said the foreign office is in a constant touch with Pakistani high commission in Sri Lanka.

The toll in a series of eight blasts in Sri Lanka on Sunday has risen to at least 207, with over 450 people wounded, police spokesman Ruwan Gunasekera said.

