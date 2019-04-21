PM Imran assures Hazara community for action against hostile elements

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Quetta: Prime Minister Imran Khan has assured Hazara community in Quetta for action against hostile elements, saying he stood with people of Hazara community.
PM Khan met with the members of Hazara community during his visit to Queta. He gave a loud message to hostile elements that their efforts of creating chaos and anarchy will not be tolerated, adding that it will all go in vain and strict action will be taken.
PM Khan announced 5 percent quota for the families of Shuhadahs in the Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme.
