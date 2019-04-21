PM Imran assures Hazara community for action against hostile elements

close
Sun Apr 21, 2019
April 21, 2019

Hazara community continues sit-in for third day
Sun, Apr 21, 2019

Quetta: Prime Minister Imran Khan has assured Hazara community in Quetta for action against hostile elements, saying he stood with people of Hazara community.

PM Khan met with the members of Hazara community during his visit to Queta. He gave a loud message to hostile elements that their efforts of creating chaos and anarchy will not be tolerated, adding that it will all go in vain and strict action will be taken.

PM Khan announced 5 percent quota for the families of Shuhadahs in the Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme.

