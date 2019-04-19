Inside story of cabinet reshuffle

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday approved a major shake-up in his cabinet, in a surprise move that saw his close aide Asad Umar step down as Finance Minister.

While Umar refused to take charge of any other ministry, he vowed to support Imran Khan who he said is the one who can make a "Naya Pakistan".

A day after the reshuffle, Geo News has laid bare the details of the cabinet reshuffle.

According to the TV channel, Asad Umar was not able to satisfy Prime Minister Imran Khan, when the latter expressed his displeasure over the policies which he thought have created difficulties for the masses.

Citing unnamed sources, Geo News reported that the bad performance, secret reports and public opinion led to the reshuffling.

The sources said Asad Umar had faced criticism by cabinet members during the last few meetings.

Commenting on Ghulam Sarwar Khan's removal from Petroleum Ministry, the sources told the TV channel that an investigation report into surge in gas prices put the minister into defensive.

Ghulam Sarwar Khan tried to convince Prime Minister Imran Khan that he can handle the situation but the premier didn't agree.

As for Fawad Chaudhry's ministry, the sources said the firebrand politician from Jhelum faced the wrath of leadership for criticizing senior PTI leaders and his tussle over PTV MD Arshad Khan. He was also found to have been involved in protest against the management of state-owned TV.

The sources said the decision to give the information ministry to Firdous Ashiq Awan was taken a month ago.

The prime minister had criticized Amir Kayani, the health minister, for increasing medicine prices.

Shehryar Afridi also failed to satisfy the party leadership regarding his performance.

The sources said Afridi failed to fulfill the expectations of the party leadership despite being given powers.