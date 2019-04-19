close
Fri Apr 19, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
April 19, 2019

Comedian Jeremy McLellan wishes to replace former Finance Minister Asad Umar

Pakistan

Web Desk
Fri, Apr 19, 2019

Jeremy McLellan, famed US comedian has shared on social media his wish  to take the position of Finance Minister Asad Umar after his resignation from the post.

On Thursday, Finance Minister of Pakistan announced to quit the Federal Cabinet after which Jeremy shared his tweet saying he wishes to take up the position of Finance Minster and said he will do his best at the job. 

He wrote: “Sad to hear of Asad Umar’s resignation as Finance Minister but I will do my best as his replacement.”

While on the other hand people taking Jeremy’s tweet amusingly gave some interesting replies to his tweets.

Moreover, it is being speculated that Ishrat Hussain, Hafeez Pasha and Salman Shah might take charge as Finance Minister after Asad Umar’s sudden departure from the post. 

