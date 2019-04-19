Ghulam Sarwar not happy with aviation ministry, refuses to take charge

ISLAMABAD: Senior PTI leader Ghulam Sarwar Khan has refused to accept the aviation ministry, Geo News reported Friday.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Imran Khan announced major reshuffle in his cabinet and changed portfolios of some of his senior ministers including Ghulam Sarwar Khan, Fawad Chaudhry, Mohammad Mian Soomro, Brig (r) Ijaz Shah and Shehryar Afridi.

In meeting with the prime minister on Thursday, Ghulam Sarwar requested that he be allowed to continue for four months as he could not bring any major improvements in his ministry due to certain issues.



Not convinced with the reasoning, the PM however, changed Sarwar’s portfolio and appointed him as aviation minister.

Asad Umar too had rejected PM’s offer to accept petroleum ministry and stepped down.