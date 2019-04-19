close
Fri Apr 19, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
April 19, 2019

Pakistan World Cup squad meets PM Imran Khan

Pakistan

Web Desk
Fri, Apr 19, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Members of the Pakistan cricket team selected for the upcoming  World Cup 2019 called on  Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday.

The team was accompanied by PCB chairman Ehsan Mani, Coach Mickey Arthur and Chief Selector Inzima-ul Haq.

Officials of the PCB Management also took part in the meeting with  Prime minister Imrna Khan.

The meeting comes a day after the PCB announced a 15-member squad for the upcoming World Cup 2019 to be played in England.

Imran Khan, a former flamboyant all-rounder, was the only Pakistan cricket captain who led green-shirts to their first World Cup victory  in 1992.

 The PCB omitted fast-bowler Mohamad Amir from the World Cup squad, linking his   inclusion to his performance in the upcoming series against England.


Latest News

More From Pakistan