Brig (r) Ijaz Shah assumes charge as interior minister

Fri Apr 19, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
April 19, 2019
Positions tumble as cabinet sees major shake-up

Pakistan

Web Desk
Fri, Apr 19, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Newly appointed Interior Minister Brig (r) Ijaz Shah has assumed the office earlier today.

He reached his office located in Block R of the Pakistan Secretariat at 09:30am and took charge.

Shah was appointed as interior minister yesterday after a major cabinet reshuffle during which portfolios of some big names including Fawad Chaudhry, Ghulam Sarwar and Shehryar Afridi were changed.

Asad Umar refused to change portfolio and stepped down.

Afridi, who was earlier looking after the affairs of interior ministry, was given charge of SAFRON.

PM Imran Khan had inducted Brig (r) Ijas Shah into the cabinet as Minister for Parliamentary Affairs despite strong opposition of Pakistan Peoples’ Party.

