No differences between Sindh govt, police

Karachi: Adviser to the chief minister Sindh on Information, Law and Anti-Corruption, Barrister Murtaza Wahab has dispelled the impression that were differences between the provincial government and IG Police.

He said the chief minister Sindh had held today a meeting on law and order with Police.

While talking to media persons at the Mazar-e- Quaid on Thursday, he said that chief minister Sindh expressed his annoyance on recent incidents in the city specially the killing of innocent children in police firing and made it clear that negligence would not be tolerated.

He said that chief minister Sindh has directed Police not to use weapons in public places.

The advisor said that everyone in the government has to dispense his duties with responsibility adding that Sindh police was a part of Sindh government.

He added that Sindh police, Pakistan Rangers and other government institutions has jointly worked for maintaining law and order situation in the province and in particular restoring peace in Karachi.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that new police law would be introduced in the next meeting of Sindh cabinet for approval and they have planned to establish Public Safety Commission in new Police law.

He said that Sindh has strictly implemented National Action Plan and restoration of peace in Karachi was its evidence.

Replying to question, the advisor information said that no threat was made by Speaker Sindh Assembly and added that no action was taken when a PTI member of National Assembly had gathered people at chief minister house.



